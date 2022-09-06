Collection Agency In Tampa Addresses Complaints On Debt Collection

OverPower Marketing, LLC, September 02, 2022

Debt collectors are never going to be popular, but we want to make sure people are treated honestly and fairly.” — David Kelley

The Preferred Group of Tampa, a collection agency in Tampa, FL, has announced that they are addressing the common complaints regarding debt collection. They are aware of the fact that they are not overly popular with the general public; however, they are committed to delivering their services in an honest and reliable way, which should not lead to any complaints. They are doing this by ensuring that their collection tactics are always legal and that customers do not feel they are being harassed. In this manner, the companies that get their services are also assured that they will be retaining the goodwill of their customers.

David Kelley from The Preferred Group of Tampa says: “Debt collection complaints are now the largest complaint in the country, unfortunately. This is also due to the fact that people are more empowered to make complaints. While we don’t like the fact that our industry has gained such a bad name, we do use these complaints to improve on the services that we offer to our clients. Debt collectors are never going to be popular, but we want to make sure people are treated honestly and fairly.”

2016 was the first year that debt collection in Tampa, FL and in the US has received more complaints than identity theft. As such, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) placed the industry on their radar. They have also put more robust policies and procedures in place to laws against illegal debt collection practices. In fact, in 2015, the FTC ran Operation Collection Protection, and some 130 debt collecting agencies across the country were found to be using illegal practices.

The Preferred Group of Tampa, however, prides itself on never using illegal collection tactics. This is why they have set themselves apart as a dependable Tampa, FL medical collection agency and other service industries. Within the world of medical collection, in particular, sensitivity is very important, as the people involved are often in very difficult situations. “Our agency has a long track record of success operating in a professional manner,” adds David Kelley. “We have been in business for over 35 years in one of the most highly regulated industries in the nation.”

For more information regarding The Preferred Group of Tampa, please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. In addition, one can visit the Preferred Group of Tampa new location at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.