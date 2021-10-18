Chopra Takes Lead At The CFPB

Source: site

On September 30, 2021, Rohit Chopra was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to lead the CFPB as its third presidentially-nominated and senate-confirmed director since its founding. He assumed office on October 12, 2021.

Chopra comes to the CFPB with significant related experience. He worked to implement the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act’s mandate establishing the CFPB after the 2008 financial crisis and subsequently served as the Bureau’s Student Loan Ombudsman as well as an assistant director. Most recently, Chopra served as a commissioner of the FTC.