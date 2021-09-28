Chopra nomination to serve as CFPB Director advances

Source: site

On Tuesday, in a party line vote of 49-48, the Senate voted to advance Rohit Chopra’s nomination to serve as CFPB Director from the Senate Banking Committee to consideration by the full Senate. (The Committee had voted 12-12, also along party lines, which meant the Senate received Mr. Chopra’s nomination without a recommendation by the Committee.) Three Senators did not vote on the advancement of Mr. Chopra’s nomination to full Senate consideration: Republican Senators Burr and Rounds and Democratic Senator Feinstein.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer can now be expected to move to invoke cloture, which would be followed by a final confirmation vote that observers believe could happen as soon as next week. Assuming all Senate Democrats vote for his confirmation, Mr. Chopra’s confirmation would be assured since Vice President Harris could break a tie.