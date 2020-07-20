Chicago Lifts Suspension on Debt Collection

The suspension applied to debts owed to the city.
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced that the city of Chicago has lifted a temporary suspension on debt collection practices and non-safety related citations and impounds, as well as penalties for late payments. The order pertained to debt owed to the city of Chicago.
According to a news release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office , the suspension also included a delay on referrals to collection agencies for certain consumer accounts, including utility bills.
The city is in phase four of its reopening plan , meaning, debt collection and payment plan defaults may resume, according to an article from nbcchicago.com .
For more information on how the ACA Licensing staff can assist with your licensing needs, please contact us at Licensing@acainternational.org or call (952) 926-6547.
Follow ACA International on Twitter @ACAIntl and @acacollector, Facebook and request to join our LinkedIn group for news and event updates. ACA International members are welcome to submit news items for possible publication to comm@acainternational.org. Visit our publications page for news submission guidelines and subscriptions to ACA Daily, Collector magazine and Pulse.
Advertising is available for companies wishing to promote their products or services. Be sure to visit the ACA Events Calendar on the Education and Training page to view our listing of upcoming CORE Curriculum and Hot Topic seminars featuring critical educational opportunities for your company.
Article by ACA International