Chicago Lifts Suspension on Debt Collection

Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced that the city of Chicago has lifted a temporary suspension on debt collection practices and non-safety related citations and impounds, as well as penalties for late payments. The order pertained to debt owed to the city of Chicago.

According to a news release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office , the suspension also included a delay on referrals to collection agencies for certain consumer accounts, including utility bills.

The city is in phase four of its reopening plan , meaning, debt collection and payment plan defaults may resume, according to an article from nbcchicago.com .

