CFPB Withdraws Proposal To Extend Effective Date Of Debt Collection Regulations

rules on debt collection communications under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act remains

November 30, 2021. The agency will withdraw an April 2021 proposal that would have extended

the effective date to January 29, 2022. The CFPB stated that the

extension proposal was intended to allow additional time to

implement the rules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that

industry commenters generally stated that they would be prepared to

comply by November 30, 2021.

The first rule, adopted in October 2020, clarifies

prohibitions on misleading representations, harassment and abuse,

and unfair debt collection practices. The second rule, adopted in December 2020,

clarifies disclosure obligations for debt collectors at the

beginning of collection communications, as well as prohibited

predatory activities. The CFPB noted that its decision did not

preclude it from reconsidering the debt collection rules at a later

date.

