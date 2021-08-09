CFPB Withdraws Proposal To Extend Effective Date Of Debt Collection Regulations

Source: site
The CFPB confirmed that the effective date of two final
rules on debt collection communications under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act remains
November 30, 2021. The agency will withdraw an April 2021 proposal that would have extended
the effective date to January 29, 2022. The CFPB stated that the
extension proposal was intended to allow additional time to
implement the rules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that
industry commenters generally stated that they would be prepared to
comply by November 30, 2021.
The first rule, adopted in October 2020, clarifies
prohibitions on misleading representations, harassment and abuse,
and unfair debt collection practices. The second rule, adopted in December 2020,
clarifies disclosure obligations for debt collectors at the
beginning of collection communications, as well as prohibited
predatory activities. The CFPB noted that its decision did not
preclude it from reconsidering the debt collection rules at a later
date.
