CFPB Weighs Ban On Medical Debts In Credit Reports

Credit reports and scores are used by lenders to determine if you qualify for a loan, and what interest rate you pay. Employers and landlords use them to screen applicants for jobs and apartments.

Of particular concern, the report said, is that collection agencies may be reporting inaccurate data to the credit bureaus. If bad data is “polluting” consumer credit reports, Mr. Chopra said, the credit bureaus should cut off the agencies furnishing the faulty information.

The bureau’s determination on whether credit bureaus should include medical debt on consumer credit reports will be based, Mr. Chopra said, on “additional research on medical billing, collections and reporting.”

Jack Brown III, a board member of ACA International, an industry group for collection companies, said in a prepared statement: “We stand with the CFPB in our desire to not have a consumer’s credit report include bills that should have been paid by insurance companies.” But, he added, the bureau’s report doesn’t focus on what he called “significant problems” with insurance companies’ claim payment processes.

Francis Creighton, president and chief executive of the Consumer Data Industry Association, which represents credit bureaus, said banning all medical debt from credit reports could backfire because lenders need a full picture of an applicant’s credit profile. Some medical debt may not arise from emergency treatment, but from elective procedures like dental teeth whitening or cosmetic surgery, he said. “I don’t think it makes sense to eliminate all medical debt.”

Rather, Mr. Creighton said, the approach to medical billing must be streamlined. “The medical payment system is just broken,” he said.

Here are some questions and answers about medical debt:

What should I do if I get a medical bill I can’t afford to pay?

You typically have more time before a delinquent medical bill ends up on your credit report than with other types of debt because medical billing is complex and often involves insurance companies. Since 2017, the credit bureaus have instructed collection agencies to wait at least 180 days — roughly six months — from the time a bill becomes delinquent before reporting it, Mr. Creighton said. (The policy stems from a legal settlement with a group of state attorneys general.)