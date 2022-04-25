CFPB Says Most Common Complaint Were Individuals Billed For Incorrect Debts

Source: site

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Americans’ most common debt collection complaints in 2021 were based on efforts to collect on a bill they said did not belong to them.

In its April 2022 Complaint Bulletin, the CFPB found that public complaints about collection attempts for medical bills consumers said they did not owe jumped 31%. Roughly 1 in 5 U.S. households carries debt related to health care, per federal data, with medical bills the most commonly reported item on consumer credit reports.

“In medical debt collection complaints, this issue makes up nearly half of complaints and, importantly, complaint volume about this topic has been increasing,” the federal agency said in its report, with such bills ending up on Americans’ credit reports.

In 2021, the CFPB reported more than 750,000 complaints were sent to about 3,400 companies for review. The CFPB also found that the median medical debt in the U.S. is $310 and in 2021, 15% of debt collection complaints were about attempts to collect on a medical bill.

“People also report learning of an outstanding medical bill only after experiencing a drop in their credit score and being told that only paying the bill would remove the negative collections information from their credit report,” the CFPB added.

Congress sought to address the problem of unknown medical bills by passing the No Surprises Act, which aims to protect individuals with health insurance from getting billed for receiving emergency medical care outside of an insurers’ network.

Under the law, patients are still responsible for any deductibles and copays they normally would have to pay under their plan, but they may only be billed at their plan’s in-network rate.

In March, credit rating firms Equifax, Experian and TransUnion said they planned to drop most medical debt from consumers’ credit reports starting in the summer.

“Many Americans feel forced to pay medical bills that they have already paid or never owed to begin with,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “The credit reporting system should not be used as a weapon to coerce patients into paying medical bills they do not owe.”

Consumers receiving collection notices for a medical bill often reported being unfamiliar with the listed provider, the CFPB found, with collection notices often containing large amounts of personal medical information. Even if the debt isn’t valid, many Americans report paying medical bills to avoid adverse financial and privacy consequences, the CFPB reported.

Communities with more minority or low-income individuals, veterans, and young adults are more likely to have medical bills reported on their credit reports, CFPB found.