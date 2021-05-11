CFPB Reports On Mortgage Forbearance And Delinquencies

pandemic-related mortgage forbearance and delinquencies and from

consumer complaints.

In a special issue brief on the “characteristics of

mortgage borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CFPB

found that mortgagor forbearance and delinquency are significantly

more prevalent in communities of color and lower-income

communities. The CFPB found that single-borrower mortgage loans

made up a significantly higher share of loans that were in

forbearance or delinquent compared to those who were current.

Further, the CFPB found that “the share of loans with a loan

to value ratio above 60 percent was significantly larger for

borrowers in forbearance (50 percent) or delinquent (51 percent)

compared to those who were current (34 percent).” The CFPB

concluded that “as programs designed to aid mortgage borrowers

during the pandemic wind down, borrowers in forbearance programs or

who are delinquent may be disproportionately at risk of losing

their home.”

In a bulletin detailing mortgage complaints,

the CFPB determined that consumers primarily faced issues with (i)

the accuracy and clarity of information provided by their loan

servicers regarding the status of their loans or post-forbearance

options and (ii) significant delays or denials of loan

modifications.

The CFPB noted that it recently issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would

amend Regulation X, 12 C.F.R. 1024 and the existing Mortgage

Servicing Rule provisions to add additional borrower protections

related to COVID-19. The public comment period closes on May 10,

2021.

