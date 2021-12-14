CFPB Reopens Comment Period For Inquiry Into Big Tech Payment Platforms

Source: site

The CFPB reopened the comment period for an inquiry into

how Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, PayPal and Square use personal

payments data and manage data access. Comments from any party on

the inquiry into the technology companies must be submitted by

December 21, 2021.

As previously covered, under

Section 1022(c)(4)(B)(ii) of the Consumer Financial Protection Act, the CFPB

ordered the identified firms to file information on, among other

things:

their payment products, data harvesting (i.e., data

collected on consumers’ use of the product) and how the company

monetizes product data;

and product-use metrics, including the handling of complaints;

and

disclosures about data practices and the monitoring of fraudulent

activity in their products.

