CFPB recruiting new attorneys

In perhaps the most direct confirmation that the Biden Administration plans to return the CFPB to the dominant and active role it had under the leadership of former Director Cordray, Acting Director Uejio has published a blog post announcing that the Bureau has launched “an effort to recruit attorneys at all experience levels to join our team.”

Mr. Uejio indicates in his blog post that the Bureau’s recruitment of more attorneys is necessary to support the Bureau’s ability to engage in “vigorous oversight of all applicable Federal laws and the fullest utilization of our legal authorities.” The Bureau’s job posting (which is linked to Mr. Uejio’s blog post) states even more directly that the Bureau “is currently working to ramp up the vigor of our oversight of consumer financial laws.”

The Bureau’s recruitment efforts include all of its attorney groups, including the Offices of Enforcement, Regulations, Supervision Policy, Fair Lending and Equal Opportunity, and the Legal Division.