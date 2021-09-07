CFPB issues Section 1071 proposed rule on small business lending data collection

Source: site

The CFPB has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) to implement Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act. Section 1071 amended the ECOA to require financial institutions to collect and report certain data in connection with credit applications made by women- or minority-owned businesses and small businesses. Comments on the NPRM will be due no later than 90 days after the date it is published in the Federal Register.

We will be reviewing the CFPB’s 918-page release and share our thoughts in subsequent blog posts. The full text of the NPRM was accompanied by a summary prepared by the Bureau. Based on the summary, key aspects of the NPRM include the following: