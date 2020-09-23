CFPB Announces new Consumer Advisory Board Members, No Respresentation for Debt Collectors Yet Again

Last week, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced the newest members of its advisory boards, including the Consumer Advisory Board (CAB). Notably, the CAB is yet again devoid of representation from the debt collection industry, which has been a pattern ever since 2018, when the CFPB’s Former Acting Director Mick Mulvaney disbanded the advisory board on which Ohad Samet, CEO of TrueAccord, sat.
The newly announced CAB members include:
- Chair of the CAB – Eric Kaplan, Director – Housing Finance Program, Milken Institute (Washington, DC)
- Joaquin Altoro, CEO, Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority (Madison, WI)
- Nikitra Bailey, EVP, Center for Responsible Lending (Durham, NC)
- Lorray Brown, Attorney/Consumer Law Attorney, Co-Director, Michigan Poverty Law Program (Ypsilanti, MI)
- Nadine Cohen, Managing Attorney, Greater Boston Legal Services (Boston, MA)
- David Ehrich, Executive Director, AIR – Alliance for Innovation Regulation (Washington, DC)
- Mae Watson Grote, Founder and CEO, The Financial Clinic (Brooklyn, NY)
- Tim Lampkin, CEO, Higher Purpose Co. (Clarksdale, MS)
- Leigh Phillips, President and CEO, EARN DBA SaverLife (San Francisco, CA)
- Jean Setzfand, Senior Vice President, AARP (Washington, DC)
- Rebecca Steele, President/CEO, National Foundation for Credit Counseling (Washington, DC)
- Tim Welsh, Vice Chairman Consumer and Business Banking, U.S. Bank (Minneapolis, MN)