California Governor Signs Law Amending Cancellation of Delinquent Property Tax Penalties, Costs, Charges

The California Governor July 23 signed a law amending a provision on the cancellation of delinquent property tax penalties, costs, or charges. The law includes measures: 1) authorizing the auditor or tax collector to cancel penalties, costs, or other charges from tax delinquency, if failure to make a timely payment is due to a documented hardship from a shelter-in-place order for principal payments for the proper amount of tax due paid no later than June 30 of the fiscal year the payment first became delinquent; and 2) defining “shelter-in-place order.” The law took effect July 23. [/CAFINAL2021R1SB219///, …