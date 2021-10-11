Biden plan would give IRS more power to track $600 bank accounts

Source: site

President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan includes a laundry list of wishes touching everything from Medicare to child care to electric vehicles. One of the more controversial proposals that might be included would give the Internal Revenue Service more scrutiny over bank accounts.

The proposal would require banks, credit unions and other financial companies to monitor deposits and withdrawals in accounts that have balances above $600 at any time during the year. That would include the vast majority of personal and small-business accounts.

Critics say this would burden financial institutions with new requirements and expose consumers and businesses to privacy incursions and possible data breaches. Supporters contend bank customers would face no new obligations while giving the IRS more information to pursue tax cheats, primarily among the wealthy. They hope to close a tax gap estimated at around $600 billion annually.

Here are answers to some questions about the $600 account-tracking plan.

What’s the basic proposal?

The idea is to require banks, credit unions and other providers of financial services to track and submit information to the IRS about the total inflows and outflows of every account that features a balance above $600 at any point during the year or with at least that much in annual transactions.

Reports submitted by banks to the IRS would break down the numbers to include physical-cash transactions per account, any transactions with a foreign account and transactions between accounts held by the same owner. The IRS wouldn’t receive details on individual transactions but, rather, gross yearly totals.

The $600 figure isn’t set in stone. Some media reports have indicated it could be increased to, say, $10,000 — the level at which banks report transactions in an effort to combat money laundering.

Will consumers need to do anything?

A Treasury summary of the plan indicated there would be no further recordkeeping or reporting requirements for individuals or businesses and that taxpayers wouldn’t face any burdens at all. The Treasury also noted banks and other financial providers already have access to this information and already report interest income above $10.

Financial institutions would report the information on an expanded Form 1099-INT. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the forms would include one box for total deposits or inflows and one box for total withdrawals or outflows.

While the forms wouldn’t list taxable transactions, customers still might be confused about what to do with the information, wrote Scott Earl, president and CEO of Mountain West Credit Union in a commentary in the Arizona Republic.

Would banks face new obligations?

Yes. Banks and other financial institutions would need to track and report all of this new transaction activity to the IRS. That could drive up their costs and possibly result in more fees being passed along to customers.

“The fact that raw data exists somewhere in a system does not mean it is easily compiled or produced,” stated a letter sent to congressional leaders by the Consumer Bankers Association, the American Bankers Association and nearly 40 other financial and industry groups.

Would banks face more liability?

Possibly. Privacy concerns are one of the key criticisms of the proposal, especially if they resulted from a data breach. It doesn’t help the White House case that a recent leak exposed income-tax information for 25 of the wealthiest Americans. Details of their personal records were obtained and disclosed by ProPublica.

“This proposal would create significant operational and reputational challenges for financial institutions, increase tax-preparation costs for individuals and small businesses, and create serious financial privacy concerns,” stated the letter from the banking and industry groups.

“It would create tremendous liability for all affected parties by requiring the collection of financial information for nearly every American without proper explanation of how the IRS will store, protect and use this enormous trove of personal financial information,” the letter added.

Banks and credit unions contend they will need to hire extra staff to help customers and their tax professionals understand the reports and how the IRS might use them.

Might banks lose customers?

Possibly. Surveys have indicated that some “unbanked” people cite suspicions of banks or the government as reasons they do without checking or savings accounts. The proposal, if enacted, wouldn’t help in this regard. Unbanked individuals typically must rely on check-cashing and other higher-cost options to meet some of their financial needs and often can’t qualify for mortgages or other mainstream loans.

“This proposal would almost certainly undermine efforts to reach vulnerable populations and unbanked households,” said the industry letter to Congress.

Still, it doesn’t seem likely that many existing bank or credit union customers would exit the financial mainstream if the proposal is enacted.

What is the tax gap anyway?

It’s the difference between what the IRS collects on behalf of the government and what the agency estimates that all taxpayers legally owe. About 15% of the money owed the federal government isn’t collected, according to Natasha Sarin, a deputy assistant secretary at the Treasury Department.

In addition to shortchanging the government, proponents say the tax gap points to a basic question of fairness.

“Today’s tax code contains two sets of rules,” wrote Sarin in a summary of the proposal. “One for regular wage and salary workers who report virtually all the income they earn and another for wealthy taxpayers, who are often able to avoid a large share of the taxes they owe.”

How else might Biden help the IRS?

The White House would like to boost the IRS budget by around $80 billion over the next 10 years, with the increased funding used to hire more staff, invest in technology upgrades and pursue other objectives aimed at raising government revenue and narrowing the tax gap.

Just knowing the IRS would have access to some bank-account details might convince more taxpayers to pay what they owe.

“There is a direct relationship between the information the IRS has at its disposal … (and a taxpayer’s) voluntary compliance rate,” Sarin said.

How much revenue is at stake?

Sarin’s letter indicated the $600 account-reporting proposal, if enacted, might help the IRS bring in around $460 billion over the next decade, in addition to $320 billion over the next decade from staffing increases and other enforcement measures, if approved.

Could all this lead to more audits?

Yes, especially with increased IRS funding and staffing. IRS audit rates in recent years have been falling steadily — to just 0.5% in 2020, or one in 200 individual taxpayers. If the bank-transaction rule is enacted, IRS auditors could be in a position to ask more informed questions during examinations.

Sarin’s letter indicated the White House would like to see audit rates rise among affluent households earning $400,000 and up but not for people below that threshold.

