Betting on Asia’s Debt, Europe’s Hunt for Yield Heads East

SINGAPORE/AMSTERDAM — Low yields at home are sending some previously shy European investors into Asia’s credit markets, money managers say, lured by the promise of higher returns and a hope that rebounding economies can hold defaults at bay.

Unlike in Europe or the United States, Asia’s central banks have not stepped in to put a floor under corporate debt prices. That has the market’s recovery in Asia trailing the rest of the world.

“Now people are looking for the valuation gap to close,” said Hayden Briscoe, head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at UBS Asset Management.

Starting with family offices, then private banks, flows from Italy, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom have broadened over the past few months, he said.

“I don’t think it’s slowing down,” he said. “We haven’t had a day of outflows, it’s just been continuous.”

Like elsewhere Asia’s junk bond spreads, the premium over safer assets that buyers demand for riskier debt, have narrowed sharply since March.