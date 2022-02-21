Auto Lender Santander Agrees To Pay $5.5M Over Debt Collection

More than 1,000 Massachusetts borrowers are expected to be eligible for relief under the agreement.

Santander Consumer cooperated with the investigation without admitting wrongdoing.

An email seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for Santander Consumer.

“Consumers struggling with auto loan debt should get clear information from lenders to help them navigate repossession and other collection actions,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. “This settlement, which combines cash payments with debt relief and credit repair, will help many subprime borrowers in need.”