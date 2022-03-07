American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Source-site

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -American Express Co said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, joining a growing number of Western corporations to boycott business there over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of Russia’s ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia,” the credit card company said in a statement on its website.

“We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus,” American Express said.