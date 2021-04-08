Albright Named to Independent Standards Board



Wednesday, April 7, 2021-Chicago- Commercial Collection Agencies of America is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Kurt Albright to the Independent Standards Board effective immediately.

Albright was recently approved by his Standards Board peers. “We are grateful that Kurt has joined the Board, as he brings a depth of knowledge and expertise that can only enhance the organization” commented Manny Newburger, Barron & Newburger PC and Chair of the Independent Standards Board.

Albright, Senior Advisor of Credit & Collections at Uline, Inc. leads the Credit, Collection and Credit Application teams, consisting of 120 employees. His teams are responsible for Order to Cash and manage an accounts receivable portfolio of approximately $500MM for the privately held B2B distributor in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Prior to joining Uline, Albright held credit positions of increasing responsibility at RR Donnelley over an eighteen year period. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors at the Credit Research Foundation and has been on the Board of Directors of NACM Connect and is an active member of the ACE Group.

The Independent Standards Board is charged with the creation, review and amendment of certification requirements which are met by each member agency to earn and maintain Commercial Collection Agencies of America’s Certificate of Accreditation and Compliance. The rigor of the requirements set by the Board makes the certification unparalleled and regarded as the platinum standard by credit grantors worldwide.

When asked about serving on the Board, Albright stated that he is looking forward to participating in and contributing to the group. He joins fellow credit practitioners, as well as the other board members, who represent all facets of the accounts receivable management arena: collection agency executives, creditors’ rights attorneys, business consultants, controllers, certified public accountants, industry trade group officers and chief financial officers.

Bill Balduino, President of the Credit Research Foundation and Vice Chair of the Independent Standards Board noted, “Kurt’s incredible background, knowledge and experiences across the discipline will simply add to the incredibly talented group that already comprises the Standards Board.”

The Independent Standards Board of Commercial Collection Agencies of America meets periodically throughout the year and will have its next meeting this autumn in Delray Beach, Florida.

A list of certified agencies and affiliate members can be found at:

www.commercialcollectionagenciesofamerica.com

To contact Commercial Collection Agencies of America, email Executive Director, Annette M. Waggoner at awaggoner@commercialcollectionagenciesofamerica.com