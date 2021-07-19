Acting CFPB director should come before House panel, McHenry says

Source: site

WASHINGTON — The House Financial Services Committee’s top Republican wants the panel to review recent actions taken by the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“It is concerning the CFPB is conducting business as usual without a Senate-confirmed Director and without proper oversight,” Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said of acting CFPB Director Dave Uejio in a July 15 letter to Financial Service Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

McHenry urged Waters to call acting CFPB Director Dave Uejio to testify about policies that the GOP lawmaker said would “traditionally be reserved for a Senate-confirmed Director.” Uejio was appointed just as President Joe Biden took office in January.

As acting director, Uejio has issued nine enforcement actions against financial institutions, rescinded Trump administration guidance on the CFPB’s policy for combatting “abusive” industry practices, and announced a number of initiatives to combat racial inequity.

