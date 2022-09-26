56% of Americans think the U.S. is already in a recession

Both expert and everyday investors are worried a recession is coming.

The good news is there are steps you can take now to limit the negative impact a downturn may have on your finances.

Start by coming up with a concrete plan and writing it down, one expert says.

The possibility of a looming recession is prompting fresh worries for both professional and everyday investors.

More than half of Americans — 56% — think the country is already in a recession, according to a recent survey from MassMutual.

Meanwhile, 49% of respondents said they think there will likely be a recession next year, while 33% think the economy will stay the same.

Experts also see a possible downturn on the horizon.

Economists, fund managers and strategies think there’s a 52% chance the U.S. will enter into a recession in the next 12 months, per a September CNBC Fed survey.

Another new survey, from audit, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, finds 72% of CFOs think the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes will prompt a recession.