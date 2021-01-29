51 Million Accrued Additional Credit Card Debt Since Pandemic Began

51 MILLION ACCRUED ADDITIONAL CREDIT CARD DEBT SINCE BEGINNING OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

January 28, 2021

(CNN) – Most adults in the United States with credit card debt accrued more debt since the start of the pandemic.

According to a new Creditcards.com report 51-million people have added more credit card debt since March.

Of those, 22 million blame the pandemic as the reason why.

Also, half of U.S. adults with credit card debt say being unemployed now or in the future would have a major effect on whether they could make minimum credit card payments for the next three months.

Adults ages 24-to-39 seem to have been hit in the pocket the hardest.

More than half reported adding to their credit card debt since last March.

And 55% of those millennials blame their increased debt on the pandemic; higher than all generations.