18 Ways to Keep and Lose a Customer

18 Ways to Keep A Customer
- Only promise what you can actually do!
- Communicate cooperation
- Stay calm and focused even if your customer gets upset
- Never openly tell a customer they are wrong…inform them and educate them.
- Convey your enthusiasm so that they notice
- Acknowledge your customer even when you are too busy to immediately address
- their issues
- Maintain diplomacy with problem people on the phone
- Always convey interest in your customer’s situation
- Never leave someone on hold indefinitely…offer to call them back
- Maintain an expectation of cooperation…it’s contagious!
- Go the extra mile for your customer
- Be patient!
- Always exhibit a professional attitude
- When in doubt, listen!
- Stay will organized
- Return all calls and emails promptly
- Always ask what you can do better
- THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS RIGHT!
18 Ways to Lose A Customer
- Make promises you can’t possibly keep!
- Always dispute what is said!
- Get more upset than your customer and display it!
- Tell the customer they don’t know what they are talking about
- Tell your customer how bored you are with your job
- Ignore your customer if you’re busy and make them wait their turn
- Just hang up when your customer gets out of hand!
- Don’t show any interest in your customers situation
- Let ‘em wait! Leave them on hold indefinitely and never come back to check
- Tell them “then you do it” or “I’ll do it!”
- Never do anything extra for your customer
- Sigh or yawn…
- Chew gum, belch, yell at the dog…
- Be rude…interrupt!
- Can’t find it goes a long way!
- Never return calls; if they’re serious they’ll call back!
- You are perfect! So why ask what you can improve?
- YOU ARE RIGHT AND DON’T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO CONVEY THAT!