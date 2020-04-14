18 Ways to Keep and Lose a Customer

18 Ways to Keep A Customer

  1. Only promise what you can actually do!
  2. Communicate cooperation
  3. Stay calm and focused even if your customer gets upset
  4. Never openly tell a customer they are wrong…inform them and educate them.
  5. Convey your enthusiasm so that they notice
  6. Acknowledge your customer even when you are too busy to immediately address
  7. their issues
  8. Maintain diplomacy with problem people on the phone
  9. Always convey interest in your customer’s situation
  10. Never leave someone on hold indefinitely…offer to call them back
  11. Maintain an expectation of cooperation…it’s contagious!
  12. Go the extra mile for your customer
  13. Be patient!
  14. Always exhibit a professional attitude
  15. When in doubt, listen!
  16. Stay will organized
  17. Return all calls and emails promptly
  18. Always ask what you can do better
  19. THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS RIGHT!

18 Ways to Lose A Customer

  1. Make promises you can’t possibly keep!
  2. Always dispute what is said!
  3. Get more upset than your customer and display it!
  4. Tell the customer they don’t know what they are talking about
  5. Tell your customer how bored you are with your job
  6. Ignore your customer if you’re busy and make them wait their turn
  7. Just hang up when your customer gets out of hand!
  8. Don’t show any interest in your customers situation
  9. Let ‘em wait! Leave them on hold indefinitely and never come back to check
  10. Tell them “then you do it” or “I’ll do it!”
  11. Never do anything extra for your customer
  12. Sigh or yawn…
  13. Chew gum, belch, yell at the dog…
  14. Be rude…interrupt!
  15. Can’t find it goes a long way!
  16. Never return calls; if they’re serious they’ll call back!
  17. You are perfect! So why ask what you can improve?
  18. YOU ARE RIGHT AND DON’T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO CONVEY THAT!